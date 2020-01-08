Rhodes State continues its participation in the TechCred Employer Reimbursement

LIMA – Rhodes State College continues its participation in the TechCred Employer Reimbursement next application period, Jan. 2-30, announced last week by Lt. Governor Jon Husted.

TechCred connects businesses with the talent they need and gives employees the ability to earn industry-recognized, technology-focused credentials to enhance their career opportunities. Through TechCred, businesses can identify the specific qualifications they need and employees they want to upskill toward more advanced positions. In partnership with a training provider, employers can apply online at TechCred.Ohio.Gov through the end of January for state reimbursements up to $2,000 of training upon completion of a credential.

A pre-approved list of eligible credentials is available online. However, employers may request a credential be added to the eligibility list by submitting an application with TechCred for review by their stakeholders. This fall, more than 200 technology-focused credentials were approved and added to the list.

“We know today’s business and industry partners are seeking employees with advanced technology skills,” Rhodes State President Cynthia E. Spiers said. “Rhodes State, as an eligible provider of TechCred credentialed training, is prepared to support our business and industry partners to close the technology skills-gap in their workforce.”

The technology-focused TechCred credentials take less than a year to complete. Individuals can view eligible credentials online at techcred.ohio.gov or contact Tammy Eilerman at Eilerman.T@RhodesState.edu for TechCred credential training at Rhodes State College.