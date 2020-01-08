UNOH to offer short term courses for budding entrepreneurs

LIMA – The University of Northwestern Ohio, long known as the entrepreneurs of education, is launching a series of short term courses specifically for working adults, small business owners and professionals looking to hone their skills and elevate either their own business or the company for which they work.

Each course will be one night per week for three weeks from 6-8:30 p.m. Courses include Using Excel to Organize Your Business, #Marketing and Developing an Employee Handbook. Course participants can take all or just one of the offered courses depending on their needs.

“It’s our hope that by offering these short-term courses, our well-trained faculty can help people in the community looking for advice, useful tips and a basic overview of how to market, organize and expand their own or their employer’s business,” UNOH President Jeffrey A. Jarvis said. “We’ve been educating business professionals for 100 years, and it just makes sense to offer a program to those who may not have the time to enroll in a full associate or bachelor degree but could stop in one-night-a-week for three weeks to expand their knowledge and, in turn, improve their skill set.”

Courses will begin in February and cost $149 each. To enroll, or find out more information, contact Eric Flanagan at 419-998-3120, email adult-ed@unoh.edu or visit www.unoh.edu/adult-ed.