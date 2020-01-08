BBB Eclipse Integrity Award nominations now accepted

DAYTON – Nominations are open for the Better Business Bureau’s Eclipse Integrity Awards.

Nominations are typically a two-step process. Through the month of January, consumers are invited to nominate organizations by visiting bbbeclipse.org or calling 937-610-2277. Consumers provide their contact information, as well as the contact information for the nominated businesses or nonprofits. The deadline to nominate an organization other than your own is Jan. 31.

The nominated businesses and nonprofits must complete the nomination process by March 2. Individuals can review the nominating procedures on the BBB’s website, bbbeclipse.org, or contact the BBB for the complete nomination form. Organizations can self-nominate and skip the first step.

The BBB team has even taken action to simplify the nomination process, making it less complicated and more relevant for businesses and nonprofits to enter the competition. It only takes a few short essays spotlighting your organization’s great works and scans of some typical business documentation. And, it can all be done online.

BBB is hosting a free, optional seminar to help businesses and nonprofits complete a nomination from 8:30-10 a.m. Feb. 5 in the Barry Staff Community Room. Past winners will share their insights on putting together a nomination, planning a site visit and how they’ve benefited from earning the honor. You may even connect with a past winner that can serve as a mentor – a sounding board – as you put together your entry. And, you’ll also have the opportunity to review past winners’ entries. Plus, BBB staff will walk you step-by-step through the process.

Register by calling 937-610-2270. There is also a video online to help businesses and nonprofits complete a nomination. You can check it out at http://bit.ly/NominationTutorial.

Eclipse Integrity Awards will be presented to organizations demonstrating trust and excellence in the marketplace. They recognize organizations’ outstanding ethical business practices and enhances the confidence of their vendors, customers and peers.

There are four award categories for businesses based on the number of full-time employees. BBB also has two award categories for nonprofits, which also are based on the number of full-time employees.

The winners will be selected by an independent panel of judges. Award winners will be announced at the Eclipse Integrity Awards dinner on May 12 at the David H. Ponitz Sinclair Center.

The Eclipse Integrity Awards are sponsored by many local organizations, including WesBanco Bank, Inc.; Back To Business I.T.; WDTN-TV; Cox Ohio Media Group and iHeart Radio.