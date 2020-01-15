DP&L warns customers about scam

DAYTON – Dayton Power and Light warned its customers about an increasing number of phone calls from scammers posing as DP&L.

The scammers are demanding that customers make a payment or risk having their service disconnected within 30 minutes. Customers can learn how to protect themselves from scam callers at dpandl.com/scam.

DP&L reminded customers not to provide personal information or comply with requests for payments unless they are confident with whom they are speaking. Before doing anything, customers should hang up and call DP&L at 800-433-8500 to ask questions about anyone contacting them about their bill or claiming to be from the utility. Customers also can check their account status online by signing into mydpandl.com.

DP&L advised customers to be alert to three common scams:

• Callers threatening disconnection if payment is not received immediately.

• Callers asking customers to send a pre-paid debit card to pay their bill or to replace dangerous equipment.

• Callers targeting small businesses during peak business hours, such as restaurants at lunch time. The scammers try to catch employees off guard to gain account information and to instill fear that power will be turned off.

In all cases, the scammers are trying to defraud customers, often targeting elderly people and small businesses that are fearful their electricity may be turned off unless they comply immediately. These scammers usually have a little bit of information about the customer and will try to persuade that person to provide more so they can gain access to bank accounts and/or use credit card numbers.

Scams may use email, social media, phone calls or even door-to-door visits. Many victims received forwarded emails or text messages from well-meaning friends and family who also were victimized.

DP&L officials said this is an industry-wide problem that has affected many utilities across the country. DP&L is working with authorities to stop this unauthorized activity.