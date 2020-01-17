Ohio breaks record for new business creation

COLUMBUS – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced 130,621 new businesses filed in Ohio in 2019, setting a new annual record.

Ohio had 9,071 new entities filed to do business in the state in December – the best December on record – and helped drive Ohio over the 130,000 new businesses threshold for the first time ever.

In 2019, 5,417 more new businesses filed in the state of Ohio compared to the previous record set in 2018.

“Business drives job creation,” LaRose said. “Crossing the 130,000 new business threshold and setting a new Ohio record emphatically speaks to Ohio’s reputation for entrepreneurship, but we can’t rest on our laurels. We’re going to be doing our part to continue innovating and making sure the men and women who are driving this surge in business creation have the resources they need to grow and succeed.”