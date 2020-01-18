West Texas industrial sealing company GPI acquired by KLINGER GmbH

BORGER, Texas – KLINGER Holding GmbH in Gumpoldskirchen, Austria, announced the acquisition of West Texas industrial sealing company GPI on Jan. 1.

GPI is now part of the worldwide KLINGER network and fully operative to serve its customers from four locations: Borger (headquarters), Amarillo, Lubbock and Odessa.

GPI was started in 1982 by Chris Pearson and Don Bybee. Bybee, GPI’s past president, will continue with the company as business development executive.

Scott Peters will take over as president. Additional leadership team members will continue to work from the Borger location: Michael Murry as general manager, Chris Brown as operations manager and Debbie Lindbloom as accounting and customer service manager.

“We will continue to provide quality products and advanced services to our customers,” long-time Borger resident Michael Murry said. “GPI has a hard-working and established team that we are proud of and will help ensure our future success.”

GPI is an industrial sealing company providing West Texas with sealing technologies in industries such as oil, chemical, power, gas and waste water.

GPI supplies and recommends industrial gaskets, Chesterton mechanical seals, pump and valve packing, pumps and pump parts, torque equipment, industrial bolting, instrumentation, equipment lubrication and many other industrial products to keep customers’ plants running reliably. Bolted joint assembly solutions include on-site training, failure analysis, vendor managed inventory and Torc Logic on-site calibration.

KLINGER is the world’s leading manufacturer and provider of industrial gaskets and valves. Formed in 1886 as a family enterprise, the pioneers in gasket technology present themselves today as a globally active group. Independent global manufacturing, sales and service companies offer unique know-how and competent on-site consultancy services from a total of 60 countries worldwide.

KLINGER Group’s executive board and management are led by CEOs Christoph Klinger-Lohr (fifth generation) and Daniel Schibli and Chief Financial Officer Peter Müller.

GPI joins Thermoseal Inc. and KLINGER IGI, Inc. as part of KLINGER Group’s USA industrial sealing companies. Thermoseal has two locations: Sidney, Ohio (HQ) and Houston, Texas. KLINGER IGI has two locations: Wilsonville, Oregon (HQ) and Denver, Colorado.

For more information, visit https://www.klinger-international.com/en/ and https://sealing.com.