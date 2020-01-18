Garmann/Miller hires industry veteran to business development team

MINSTER – Garmann/Miller Architects-Engineers recently welcomed Monica Bruaw to its business development team.

Bruaw has spent much of her 20-year career coordinating and managing construction programs for school districts throughout Ohio, and she’ll continue in that role for the Minster and Columbus-based design firm.

“Monica brings extensive experience in K-12 planning and is very skilled at guiding districts through budgeting and financing,” GMAE CEO Eric Baltzell said. “Her expertise will be of great benefit to our clients as they plan for the future.”

Bruaw was employed at Lakewood-based Regency Construction Services since 2000, where she served as regional program consultant. Her role included the coordination of the master planning process for approximately 200 K-12 entities and nearly 50 joint vocational schools. She also represented school districts as owner agent on construction projects.

She has served as a lead mentor in the Architecture Construction Engineering Mentor Program since 2009 and was awarded ACE Mentor of the Year in 2013. She also is a member of the National Association of Women in Construction, of which she held various positions that included president in 2007-08 and was awarded Foremost Member in 2010.

Bruaw has a bachelor’s degree from Miami University and earned the Construction Industry Technician certification from Clemson University and Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design Green Associate status from the U.S. Green Building Council.

“I’m excited to join Garmann/Miller’s growing team and play a key role in assisting Ohio schools and communities with turning their vision into reality,” Bruaw said.

Bruaw will be based in Lakewood, where she resides with her family.