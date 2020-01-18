Leugers Insurance Agency welcomes new employees

MARIA STEIN – Leugers Insurance Agency announced two new customer service representatives.

Morgan Heuker joined Leugers Insurance Agency in Maria Stein as a commercial lines customer service representative. She joined the staff in October 2019 and is a licensed property and casualty agent.

Heuker is a graduate of Minster High School and received her bachelor’s degree in ag business from Wright State University. She resides in Maria Stein and enjoys helping on the farm, hunting and spending time with family and friends.

Kelly Stachler also joined Leugers Insurance Agency in October 2019 as a personal lines customer service representative in the company’s St. Marys office. She is also a licensed property and casualty agent.

Stachler is a graduate of Crestview High School. She resides in St. Marys and enjoys spending time with family, friends and her Goldendoodle.

Established in 1914, Leugers Insurance is an independent insurance agency offering complete insurance programs for individuals and businesses, as well as a comprehensive lineup of financial services with offices in Maria Stein, Celina and St. Marys.