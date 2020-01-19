DRMA releases its 2020 Manufacturing Top Issues List

DAYTON – The Dayton Region Manufacturers Association has released its 2020 Top Issues List.

DRMA’s Government Relations Committee conducts an annual survey to better understand issues that are important to its manufacturer company members in the Dayton region.

As has been the case in the last seven annual surveys, the shortage of skilled workers is the top issue with more than 80 percent of responders stating it’s a concern. Finding technically skilled and productive workers can be a challenge for manufacturers in the Dayton region.

It is essential that a highly trained and skilled workforce is available for these companies to be able to meet the demand for goods and services and to be able to offer high quality, high paying jobs that will assure a prosperous economy. DRMA members support initiatives that attract, retain, develop and train their workforce.

Seventy-two manufacturing companies throughout the region responded to DRMA’s survey. These responders answered questions ranging from governmental issues that will affect their business to problems that they predict will affect their business in the coming year.

The Top Issues List is used to determine areas of focus and programs and services that DRMA can offer to help resolve these concerns. It is a part of DRMA’s promise to advocate and advance the interests of its members and the manufacturing industry as a whole.

“In order to be an effective voice for manufacturing, we must first be effective listeners,” Scott MacDonald, MBA program director at the University of Dayton, and a member of DRMA’s Board of Trustees, said. “Our annual top issues survey helps us generate the top issues list. This survey ensures that the DRMA is in sync with our members on what is most important to them.”

To view the full list, visit http://bit.ly/2TrKX5K. For more information, visit the DRMA website at www.DaytonRMA.org.