Baumfolder rightsizing, staying in Sidney

SIDNEY – Baumfolder Corp. President Janice Benanzer announced the company’s operations are rightsizing to 25,000 square feet, leaving 100,000 square feet of industrial and Class A office space in its property to a new purchaser or tenant.

Baumfolder Corp. is a company located in Sidney that designs, builds and sells products and solutions in the graphic art and e-commerce markets.

The company’s building, located at 1660 Campbell Road in Sidney, is a 125,000 square foot facility. Baumfolder’s decision to rightsize its company to 25,000 square feet creates 100,000 square feet of available space for sale.

Baumfolder plans to lease back the 25,000 square feet from the future building owners. The remaining 100,000 square feet space is divisible.

“Baumfolder is reinvesting money tied up in property and products that once dominated the paper folding and printing markets to the growing e-commerce industry,” Benanzer said. “Today, Baumfolder provides document insertions solutions and plans to increase product offerings, which we believe will power our future. The high-speed, e-commerce world, with fulfillment centers and distribution warehouses, has created a need for automation to increase carton output and order processing. Baumfolder will continue to supply folders and parts to the graphic arts industry. Baumfolder plans to stay in the community, leaving jobs for its employees.”

Industrial Property Brokers Principal Tim Echemann announced his firm has been engaged to assist with the sale and lease of the 125,000 square foot building in Sidney.

For more information about the available space, contact Industrial Property Brokers.