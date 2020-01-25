Ohio adds more than 27,000 non-farm jobs in 2019

COLUMBUS – Ohio’s unemployment rate was 4.2 percent in December 2019, unchanged from November.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in December was 243,000, down 4,000 from 247,000 in November. The number of unemployed has decreased by 24,000 in the past 12 months from 267,000. The December unemployment rate for Ohio decreased from 4.6 percent in December 2018.

The U.S. unemployment rate for December was 3.5 percent, unchanged from November and down from 3.9 percent in December 2018.

Ohio’s non-agricultural wage and salary employment increased 9,800 over the month, from a revised 5,600,800 in November to 5,610,600 in December, according to the latest business establishment survey conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor in cooperation with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Goods-producing industries, at 929,600, added 4,400 jobs from November as gains in construction (+3,400) and manufacturing (+1,100) exceeded losses in mining and logging (-100).

The private service-providing sector, at 3,900,100, added 6,000 jobs. Employment gains in educational and health services (+3,400), financial activities (+1,700), leisure and hospitality (+900), trade, transportation and utilities (+700) and professional and business services (+200) surpassed losses in other services (-900).

The information sector did not change over the month. Government employment, at 780,900, decreased 600 as losses in federal (-400) and state (-300) government outpaced gains in local government (+100).

From December 2018 to December 2019, non-agricultural wage and salary employment grew 27,300.

Employment in goods-producing industries decreased 10,800. Employment in manufacturing decreased 1,700, as losses in durable goods (-2,600) exceeded gains in non-durable goods (+900). Construction lost 9,000 jobs, and mining and logging lost 100 jobs.

Private service-providing industries added 35,400 jobs over the year. Employment gains in leisure and hospitality (+17,000), educational and health services (+11,400), professional and business services (+5,500), financial activities (+2,900), information (+600) and other services (+500) surpassed losses in trade, transportation and utilities (-2,500).

Government employment increased 2,700 as gains in local (+2,400) and state (+400) government exceeded losses in federal government (-100).