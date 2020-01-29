Better Business Bureau, Wright State University business students partner for networking event

DAYTON – Better Business Bureau has partnered with Wright State University students involved in its Management Club and Human Resources Club to create a unique networking opportunity.

The event will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at Wright State University, Rike Hall Lobby, 3640 Colonel Glenn Highway, Fairborn. The cost is $10 for BBB accredited businesses/charities and WiBN members; it is free for Wright State students.

This is an opportunity to connect Miami Valley business leaders with future business leaders.

Businesses in attendance can check out the talent that soon will enter the workplace. They also can promote internships and recruit potential team members.

Students can expand their business networks and learn what business leaders are looking for in new hires.

It will be a relaxing evening. Light refreshments will be provided.

Reservations are required as space is limited. Parking passes will be provided to business attendees. Individuals can visit http://bit.ly/BBBWSUNetworkingEvent or call 937-610-2270 to reserve a spot.