Handcrafted 2020 Acura MDXPMC Edition now available

TORRANCE, Calif. – The 2020 Acura MDX PMC Edition will begin arriving at select Acura dealerships across the United States on Feb. 1, the latest limited edition model from the Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio, home of the Acura NSX supercar.

Each hand-assembled, limited-production 2020 MDX PMC Edition will carry a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $63,745 (including $1,995 destination and handling).

MDX PMC Edition delivers the unique combination of line-topping features from the MDX Advance ($59,275 including destination and handling) and the sporty character of the MDX A-Spec.

Covered in PMC-exclusive Valencia Red Pearl nano-pigment paint, the MDX PMC Edition is hand-assembled by the same master technicians who build the NSX supercar. Only 300 MDX PMC Edition models will be built for the U.S. market, with an additional 30 units for Canada.

