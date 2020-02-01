Huffman applauds Ohio Tax Credit Authority approval of Midmark jobs project

COLUMBUS – State Sen. Matt Huffman (R-Lima) applauded the Ohio Tax Credit Authority for approving an investment project at the Midmark Corp. in Versailles.

The project is expected to create 99 full-time positions, generating $6.7 million in new annual payroll and retaining $67.2 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project.

Midmark provides products and services for health care providers. The TCA approved a 1.642 percent, eight-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

“Today’s announcement shows that Ohio is heading in the right direction and our policies are working to help create jobs and spur economic development,” Huffman said. “I look forward to seeing Midmark Corp. grow their operation in Darke County and employ more of the hard-working people in our district.”

During its monthly meeting, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority reviewed economic development proposals brought to the board by JobsOhio and its regional partners. Collectively, the projects are expected to result in more than $16 million in new payroll and spur more than $5 million in investments across Ohio.