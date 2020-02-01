Pilates For Life is expanding

BOTKINS – With increased growth and requests for additional hours, Pilates For Life announced the opening of an additional location in Botkins.

The future studio space is being remodeled and plans to be open by early summer 2020. July will mark two years that Pilates For Life has been open at the Pioneer Professional Center in New Bremen.

In the beginning, owner and STOTT Pilates certified instructor Katie Geis, of Botkins, taught all classes but quickly realized the need of another instructor. Last spring, Casey Dietz joined her as an instructor, and between the two, they now hold an average of 35 hours of Pilates Reformer-based classes and private sessions per week.

The second location also will allow for two additional instructors who are being trained to join the Pilates For Life team and aid in its expansion.

The New Bremen location sees people from as far as Piqua and Lima. By opening the Botkins studio, Pilates For Life hopes to provide a closer location for current clients as well as expand the geographical area that is within a short trip to each studio along the Interstate 75 and Route 66 corridors.

Geis plans to keep her same hours in New Bremen as well as adding additional hours in Botkins while Dietz plans to mainly instruct at the Botkins location. The two new instructors will be able to cover existing hours in New Bremen and the expanded hours in Botkins along with providing support at both locations. The two locations also will provide the availability to add additional hours in the future.

Pilates is a form of exercise involving a series of movements that concentrates on core strength, posture, balance and flexibility. Some of the clients who attend Pilates For Life come up to three times a week while others come just once a week. Some use it as their main source of exercise while others use it as a way to decrease tension and increase flexibility.

For more information, contact Geis at 937-726-8831 or k.geis77@gmail.com or find Pilates For Life on Facebook. For studio hours, check out the Pilates For Life website, pilatesforlife-pilatesstudio.business.site/.