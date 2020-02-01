Edward Jones financial adviser Danielle Sielschott attends women’s conference

SIDNEY – Danielle Sielschott, an Edward Jones financial adviser in Sidney,was selected to attend the Edward Jones fifth annual Women’s Conference in St. Louis, the firm’s headquarters.

The conference recognizes top female Edward Jones financial advisers and provides attendees with the opportunity to network, hear from internationally recognized speakers, participate in elective sessions that explore performance excellence best practices and interact with firm leadership.

“We are thrilled to be bringing together our most successful women financial advisers to recognize their contributions and facilitate mentorship,” Alan Kindsvater, of Edward Jones branch training, said. “The success of women financial advisers is a firm priority because it will enable us to serve more diverse clients and have greater choices for future leaders.”

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. The firm’s 18,000-plus financial advisers serve more than 7 million clients and care for $1 trillion in assets under management.

