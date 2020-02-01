Accreditation of the business programs at Rhodes State College reaffirmed by ACBSP

LIMA – The Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs Associate Degree Board of Commissioners has reaffirmed accreditation of the business programs at Rhodes State College in Lima.

The business programs at Rhodes State College were first accredited by ACBSP in 1991, making Rhodes State one of the first to achieve ACBSP accreditation. The college is required to go through the reaffirmation process every 10 years to maintain ACBSP accreditation.

“Rhodes State College has shown its commitment to teaching excellence and to the process of quality improvement by participating in the accreditation process,” said ACBSP Chief Accreditation Officer Steve Parscale, who will present the Certificate of Reaffirmation of Accreditation at ACBSP Conference 2020 on June 28 in Chicago. “This reaffirmation of accreditation is evidence that Rhodes State is committed to maintaining the highest quality business education for their students for the next 10 years, just as they have done since 1991.”

“The ACBSP reaffirmation of accreditation validates our commitment to delivering high quality business education to our students by focusing on the continuous improvement of our curriculum and delivery methods,” said Cara Rex, chair of the business program at Rhodes State College. “It shows that our faculty and staff are dedicated to ensuring our business graduates are equipped with the education and skills necessary to be successful in their chosen careers.”

Celebrating 32 years of excellence in global business program accreditation, ACBSP is the only organization offering specialized business accreditation for all degree levels, from associate to baccalaureate to doctoral degree programs. ACBSP accreditation certifies that the teaching and learning processes for the business programs offered at Rhodes State College meet the rigorous educational standards established by ACBSP.

Based on the Baldridge Education Criteria for Performance Excellence, ACBSP accreditation evaluates aspects of leadership, strategic planning, relationships with stakeholders, quality of academic programs, faculty credentials and educational support to determine whether or not the business programs offers a rigorous educational experience and demonstrate continuous quality improvement.