Business Enterprise Center to host classes

CELINA – Registration for non-credit courses through the Business Enterprise Center is underway at the Wright State University-Lake Campus.

There are no prerequisite requirements for the courses. Seating is limited, and participants must pre-register in order to attend.

Each month the BEC hosts the Starting Right class for individuals planning to start a small business.

This two-hour class gives students information to help decide if business ownership is right for them and can assist in starting a business the “Wright Way.”

After attending the Starting Right class, individuals are entitled to free, individualized business counseling.

The BEC helps with most issues pertaining to financials for a business including cash flow, pricing, supply costs, record-keeping, etc. It also assists with business plan narratives as well as marketing and advertising, researching demographics, human resource issues, etc.

Seminars are from 6+8 p.m. Feb. 13, March 17 and April 23 in Room 120 of Trenary Hall at the Wright State University-Lake Campus. The cost is $35 per business.

Additionally, a set of workshops is designed for existing small and midsize businesses.

Each participating company designates a lead person, but two additional employees can attend any workshop in the series. This set of 10 workshops is available for a per business price.

Each two-and-a-half-hour workshop provides information to help businesses better manage or expand their existing business. Participating businesses will receive guaranteed 24 hour email/phone response as well as free consultations.

The cost is $55 per class/per attendee or $500 per business for the 10-part series. Classes meet from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Lake Campus on various Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Topics include business planning for feasibility, financing and operations on Feb. 25 and 27, market analysis on March 10 and 12, pricing for profit on March 24 and 26, current legal issues on April 7, staffing focus on April 9 and understanding financial documents for decision-making on April 28 and 30.

For registration information, call Carol Jones at 419-586-0902 or email carol.jones@wright.edu.