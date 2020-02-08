Midwest Electric members donate $12,830 to local agencies

ST. MARYS – Midwest Electric recently donated $12,830 to 10 west-central Ohio charities and community projects through the cooperative’s Community Connection Fund.

Since the program started in 1998, the Midwest Electric Community Connection Fund has provided $1,123,114 to 939 area projects.

The latest recipients of grants include:

Auglaize County Harness Horseman’s Association: $3,000 for horse arena improvements at Auglaize County Fairgrounds

Crossroads Crisis Center of Lima, Allen County: $2,000 for maintenance upgrades and furniture/appliances

Let’s Back The Blue, Auglaize County: $2,000 for promotional items

Minster Elementary School: $1,500 to add a sensory hallway for special needs students

Family Life Center of Auglaize County: $1,100 for sexually transmitted disease testing kits and car seats

Children’s Developmental Care, Lima: $1,100 for sensory materials for special needs students

Joint Township Hospital, Auglaize County: $1,050 for infant HALO Sleep Sacks

New Bremen Blanketeers, Auglaize County: $500 to purchase materials to make children’s blankets

Mercer County Educational Center: $480 for yoga session funding for special education students

Wapakoneta High School: $100 for prom equipment and food

The Midwest Electric Community Connection Fund is a voluntary charitable program. Participating members’ monthly electric bills are rounded up to the next dollar, with the additional pennies deposited in the fund.

A board of trustees, composed of cooperative members and separate from the Midwest Electric Board of Trustees, oversees the application and allocation process.

Individuals or organizations can obtain an application by contacting Midwest Electric at 1-800-962-3830 or visiting www.midwestrec.com, My Community, Community Connection Fund.