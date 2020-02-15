Minster Bank hires Vandalia-Butler branch manager

MINSTER – Amanda Anderson has been hired as the branch manager for Minster Bank’s new Vandalia-Butler office.

In making the announcement, Scott Neth, vice president of retail banking, said Anderson will join commercial lenders Joel K. Bopp and Michelle Sherrill to help lead efforts to grow Minster Bank’s presence for individuals and businesses in Montgomery County.

In this role, Anderson will facilitate mortgage, home equity and other retail loan applications. She is eager to work with local realtors and potential home buyers to walk them through the process of purchasing a home with Minster Bank.

Anderson has more than 10 years of experience in mortgage and consumer lending. She is a graduate of Wright State University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and financial services.

Anderson’s community involvement includes Sidney YPconnect, Kiwanis, Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and the Fairborn Chamber of Commerce. She and her husband, Brent, reside in Troy and have two children, Casey and Kyrstin.

“We’re excited to welcome Amanda to our Vandalia-Butler office,” Neth said. “I’m confident our customers will appreciate her knowledge of the housing industry and her willingness to work with them to find the best loan option.

“While the new office, located at 8530 North Dixie Drive is under construction, Amanda will be working at our Vandalia Loan Production Office. We anticipate construction of the new branch to be completed by fall 2020. We look forward to continuing to develop and serve even more relationships throughout Montgomery County offering personalized service through a high-performing bank.”

Anderson may be reached by email at aAnderson@MinsterBank.com or by calling 866-646-7837.

With offices in Minster, New Bremen, St. Marys, Wapakoneta, Sidney, Troy and Vandalia, Minster Bank has assets totaling more than $515 million and has served the communities of West Central Ohio since 1914. To find out more about Minster Bank, visit MinsterBank.com.