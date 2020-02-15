Osgood State Bank announces participation in the Welcome Home Program

OSGOOD – Osgood State Bank has announced it’s partnered with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati and is able to offer funds to home buyers as part of the Welcome Home Program.

The Welcome Home Program, offered by FHLB Cincinnati in partnership with lenders, provides grants up to $5,000 toward the purchase or construction of a new home. Honorably discharged or active duty military personnel may receive a grant up to $7,500.

These funds are available at Osgood State Bank to those who qualify. See more details and complete an application on the bank’s website, www.osgoodbank.com, or contact one of the lenders at Osgood State Bank to check eligibility.

Home buyers must contribute $500 of their own funds, meet eligibility thresholds for income provided by FHLB Cincinnati, and first-time home buyers must complete a home buyer counseling program to qualify.

Funds for the Welcome Home program will be available for eligible loans that close on or after March 2, 2020. Once funds reserved for the program have been fully allocated by the FHLB, the program year will end. Therefore, interested applicants should start the process immediately.

Osgood State Bank opened its doors in 1915. Today, the bank operates out of four branch locations – Osgood, Fort Loramie, Chickasaw and Indian Lake. Osgood State Bank offers full service banking, consumer, agricultural and commercial loans, mobile and online banking solutions and more.

For more information contact Sharon Lobo at Slobo@osgoodbank.com, Kay Grey at KGrey@osgoodbank.com or call the bank at 937-295-2900.