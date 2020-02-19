$1,000 scholarship available for transportation industry

VERSAILLES – Pohl Transportation, of Versailles, is offering a $1,000 scholarship to a student who is pursuing a degree or certificate in a transportation-related field requiring four years of study or less.

The award is open to graduating seniors or current college students who attended high school in Darke, Mercer, Shelby, Miami or Auglaize counties. Eligible fields include logistics, supply chain management and diesel technology.

A scholarship application is available at www.darkecountyfoundation.org/scholarshipinformation. The deadline to apply is March 31.

For questions, call 937-548-4673 or email dcf@darkecountyfoundation.org.