Emerson Wagner Realty has outstanding 2019

SIDNEY — Emerson Wagner Realty has been providing top quality service for over 50 years in a five-county area surrounding Sidney. “Our commitment to delivering knowledge, experience, honesty, and integrity to our clients has been key,” said Tom Middleton, Broker.

“We have combined a seasoned team with the newest marketing tools in the industry to help our clients market their homes in this high tech world,” he said.

Susan Shaffer, Broker, continues on with, “Instant communication with our clients is key in this market. To do so, we have a friendly mobile website, a great social media presence, and an office open six days a week. All are crucial to keeping up with the industry.”

Shaffer continues:

Emerson Wagner Realty had an outstanding 2019 and couldn’t be more excited for the achievements our realtors received. That can contribute to Emerson Wagner Realty agents being the best trained in the industry and uniquely positioned to help our clients. They know what is going on’ within the communities we serve.

The Ohio Association of Realtors honored Tom Middleton, Peggy Baird, Tammy Barhorst, Tom Roll, Tom Middleton Jr. and myself with the President’s Sales Club Award. Middleton, Middleton Jr. and myself were recognized for Sales in Excess of $2.5 Million with the Award of Achievement and Baird, Barhorst and Roll were recognized for sales in Excess of $1 Million with the Award of Achievement. These realtors performed at the highest level in the industry — in this industry it is easy to say you’re the best, but the proof is in awards like this that come from the Ohio Association of Realtors.

In addition, the following agents received special recognition from our Wagner Awards. These awards track all real estate sales the entire year from January 1 to December 31. The agents with high production in sales for 2019, reaching Platinum Club are Logan Billing, Missy Brunswick, Carol Freisthler, Chris North, Paul Ober, April Bogart, and Dave Siegel. Reaching Gold Club include; Peggy Baird, Barry Davis, Jami Mumford and Nathan Collett. Hitting the Diamond Club are; Susan Shaffer, Tom Middleton, Tina Murphy, Christy Nicolas, Tammy Barhorst, Lucia Ober, Amy Rhoades, Tom Roll and Tom Middleton Jr.

In 2019, Emerson Wagner Realty welcomed the addition of Ronette Davis, Andrew Spayde, Stacy Yeager-Jackson and Brandi Franklin in the Sidney Office. You can follow us via Facebook. The Sidney office is located at 122 W. Court St. and can be reached at 937-492-3157, Monday through Saturday.