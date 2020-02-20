Lacal adds first field sales representative

JACKSON CENTER — Lacal Equipment Company at Jackson Center, Ohio, is a manufacturer and marketing company that produces after-market replacement parts for various types of road equipment used by cities, counties, states and private contractors.

“Our primary emphasis is parts for all the various makes and models of street sweeping machines, highway and commercial tractor drawn mowing equipment parts, along with snow plowing equipment parts, leaf collectors and specialty parts” said President Roger Detrick.

Detrick’s report continues:

Lacal engineers and markets its products at our plant on stare Route 274 in Jackson Center, Ohio, built specifically for the production and marketing needs of the company, both for the present and future.

Lacal’s sales people sell via telephone and internet and recently Lacal has added its first field sales respresentative.

We have always sold in all 50 states, and with the advantage of internet we reach far and wide to Saudi Arabia, Australia, England, etc., and expect our worldwide business to continue and hopefully increase.

In addition to furnishing needed parts on time at attractive prices, we continue to be relied on to offer technical assistance and advice to our valued customers.

The company has many long term employees who produce superior quality parts and also give customer’s solid experienced advice and truthful answers.

When a customer calls Lacal they speak directly with knowledgeable people waiting to help.

Lacal recognizes that being a repair parts supplier requires first and foremost that the items supplied be of absolute top quality. Secondly, we must have in stock ready for immediate shipment, virtually all parts that customers might need, and be flexible enough as an organization to quickly manufacturer and supply the unusual items they require. Our organization and facility allows our company to meet our customer’s needs and expectations.

Lacal continues to invest in the latest innovative engineering concepts which enable Lacal to quickly and efficiently engineer and add manufacturer products to enhance sales.

While Lacal depends on the area sub-contractors for manufacturing assistance we have added four CNC machining center and two CNC lathes to our in house capabilities, and a modern powder coat facility enables us to match colors required by customer needs.

Lacal also sub-contracts fabrication work to several area companies.

Lacal’s huge inventory and more than 18,000 different parts drawings allow us to manufacture and ship with very modest lead times.

Lacal also offers major and minor reconditioning of certain machines, street sweepers, leaf pickup and others. We have machines brought here from almost any location – Mass. – Connecticut – New York – Kansas – Montana – etc. Our customers understand that Lacal can add extended life to their equipment and save them dollars and time. With the mechanics and parts and manufacturing facility readily available reconditioning time is reduced substantially.

Lacal’s years of history makes us a leader in our industry and the knowledge we have accumulated helps support our customers parts requirements and technical questions.

Our products do the selling and Lacal’s outstanding group of 45 employees with many years of experience contribute to our growth.