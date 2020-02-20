Ferguson Construction celebrates 100th anniversary in 2020

SIDNEY — 2019 was a year Ferguson Construction Company experienced success in each of its regions, gave back to the community, and started planning for a new year of celebrations, while continuing their commitment to quality, safety and customer service.

<ocl Given, CEO and chairman of the board of directors, has submitted the following report:

Ferguson’s Sidney office continues to grow from a strong manufacturing sector. Larger projects for Emerson Climate Technologies, Honda, Jafe Decorating, and Grob Systems were among the noteworthy projects for this year. In 2019, Ferguson’s Sidney office also preformed over 170 different Special Project jobs for regional companies including Honda, Wilson Health, and Buckeye Ford. In the coming year, the Sidney office is looking forward to continued growth as an industry leader.

The Dayton office continues to see sales growth in all of their market segments. Due to the May tornados, the Dayton office has been repairing the damage that occurred throughout the area. Over 200,000 SF of roofing has been replaced by Ferguson’s Dayton office and work will continue well into 2020. The noteworthy manufacturing projects for Dayton include Trimble, Modula, Ahresty, and Select Industries. The Dayton office continues to perform many large and small university projects at the University of Dayton and Miami University. The Dayton office saw commercial projects for Oberer’s Flowers and RG Aviation. Dayton’s Healthcare market remains strong with Premier Health leading the way. The Dayton office anticipates a sustained growth in all market segments in 2020.

Ferguson’s Columbus office saw tremendous growth within the last year. Opportunities from significant industrial, commercial, healthcare, and agricultural projects have contributed to a diverse construction portfolio. This will establish Ferguson’s Columbus team as a leader in the Central Ohio market. In 2019, the Columbus office managed one of the highest-profile construction projects in Columbus by creating an entirely new district for Easton Town Center-the area’s preeminent shopping destination. The Columbus office has also completed smaller projects for The Ohio State University Athletics, OSU East Hospital, and OhioHealth. Ferguson will continue its commitment to their customers by providing self-performing work to deliver cost savings and effective schedule management in 2020. Ferguson also anticipates the Columbus office to continue its growth in the Central Ohio market.

2019 brought change for the Indiana office as they moved to the Indianapolis area. Ferguson constructed their new office within four months, and Ferguson-Indiana was able to move in early spring. The move has allowed Ferguson-Indiana to expand their customer base while still serving their current customers. The office move did not affect the Indiana office from performing noteworthy projects for Sabic, Cummins, and Madison River Investments. With the new location the office expanded its Special Projects market and completed major projects for Indiana Repertory Theatre, Sunright of America, Toyota Material Handling, Inc., Faurecia, and Honda Manufacturing of Indiana among other customers. Ferguson’s Indiana office in 2020 is looking forward to continuing its growth in the Indianapolis market and will continue creating new job opportunities to help support their growth.

Ferguson Construction went outside the construction site to lend a helping hand during 2019 when Dayton was struck with devastating tornados this past May that left many without power and water. Ferguson’s Dayton office provided bottles of water and passed out much needed hygiene items to those who were affected by the tornados. Ferguson continued its outreach efforts by hosting the company’s third annual Touch-A-Truck and Garage Sale that benefited Shelby County Relay for Life efforts. Ferguson’s Relay for Life team was able to raise over $15,000 for the cancer organization in 2019. Along with the Relay, Ferguson participated in Dayton’s Buddy Walk for Down syndrome and continues to be actively involved in the Workforce Partnership of Shelby County.

2020 marks a major milestone for Ferguson Construction as they celebrate their 100th year as a company. Celebrations began at the company’s 2019 Christmas party. Each employee received a 100-year logo jacket and a company-sponsored trip to the Columbus Zoo in the spring. Other celebrations will include a customer and chamber event in the summer at the Sidney office. Celebration preparations are well underway.

Ferguson is looking forward to 2020 as another strong year for business opportunities for the company. As Ferguson enters its 100th year, they would like to thank each and every one of their employees for helping them achieve their goals and the100-year milestone. But it is all of their customers who have the confidence and trust in Ferguson Construction to make them a part of their construction team that has made 100 years possible.