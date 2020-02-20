Ratermann Custom Home Builders looking forward to continued success

SIDNEY — 2019 was another exciting year for Ratermann Custom Home Builders (RCHB).

“From small home remodel projects to custom home builds and commercial properties, RCHB continued to exceed customer expectations across Shelby and surrounding counties,” said President Todd Ratermann. “In 2019, RCHB successfully completed multiple customers’ dream homes, including townhomes now for sale in the Stone Bridge Estates subdivision, along with several remodeling projects.”

His report continues:

RCHB also was also able to complete a number of commercial projects that have already improved their owner’s overall business capability and client satisfaction. 2020 will be another busy year for RCHB. The new year has started off with a number of new builds well underway and a strong schedule ahead.

Our goal is to make building your dream home or remodel a great personal experience. We understand that building positive relationships with both, our customers and suppliers is the first step in building your dream project. All of our new builds and remodels are customized to the meet and exceed the clients’ expectations. All floorplans are drawn in house on a CAD system that allows us to make changes very quickly. If you have drawings of your own, we can convert them to our drawing system and customize them as well. We work with our customers through every step of the design and build processes to deliver the perfect combination of form, function, and flow to their project. We make sure the kitchen/living area, bedrooms, and garage size are right for the client. We design our homes with the highest level of energy efficiency, performance and reliability. We make a concerted effort to include everything in our fully detailed estimate sheet, enabling us to work with customers on every step of the construction process.

We contribute our continued success to our employees, business partners, and our customers. Our emphasis on integrity, quality and craftsmanship, along with building lasting relationships is why we continue to service our community for nearly 50 years.

To discuss your next project, contact Ratermann Custom Home Builders at 937-492-8922 or email us at office@ratermanncc.com. Visit our website www.ratermanncustomhomes.com or check out our Ratermann Custom Home Builders, Inc. Facebook page.

RCHB holds memberships in National Federation of Independent Businesses, Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and Shelby County Safety Council.