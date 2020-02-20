CARSTAR Network includes three locations

SIDNEY — The Tom Martin CARSTAR Network includes three convenient locations in Sidney, Piqua and Troy. All three locations pride themselves in quality collision repair from certified technicians and exceptional customer service from a dedicated office staff. The CARSTAR franchise provides customers with a 5-year nationwide warranty that extends to CARSTAR facilities across the United States and Canada. This supplements the limited lifetime warranty also offered by all three locations.

Martin’s report continues:

Sidney Body CARSTAR, located at 175 Stolle Ave., has been a staple of the Sidney community for many years. In 2019, Sidney Body CARSTAR performed an office renovation to create a more open and comfortable customer waiting area and to help modernize the space. Also, a large display monitor was added to the production area with statistics to improve overall work performance and in-turn customer satisfaction.

Piqua CARSTAR, located at 700 S. Roosevelt Ave., is the newest location, opening in January of 2018. Piqua CARSTAR went through a full office, production and exterior renovation. Piqua CARSTAR was also updated with new Pro-Spot welders, a new downdraft paint booth and new air compressor. In-house production at Piqua CARSTAR started in January 2019. During 2019, Piqua CARSTAR formed repair partnerships with several insurance companies including: State Farm, Allstate, Nationwide, Travelers and Celina Insurance.

Troy CARSTAR, located at 15 N. Kings Chapel, has been a part of the Tom Martin CARSTAR Network for 5 years. Troy CARSTAR has experienced much growth over the past year both with collision repair and fleet repair. In 2019, Troy CARSTAR also had industry leading numbers in vehicle repair cycle time, leading to customers get their vehicles back faster. Troy CARSTAR’s fleet department continued its partnership with Airstream to repair and refinish motor homes for one of Airstreams popular motor home lines.

In 2019 all three locations continued their efforts to keep the staff trained in the latest the auto body industry has to offer. All the office staff continues with new training programs developed by CARSTAR and job specific I-CAR (Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair) classes. The production staff is ASE certified and I-CAR Gold certified. The body repair production employees are also I-CAR certified welders. Welding is one of the most important skills in the collision industry and directly relates to the safety of the vehicle.

Also, in 2019, The Tom Martin CARSTAR Network continued to work with the Upper Valley Career Center to employ high school students wishing to learn auto body and paint. Trade students are the future of the collision repair industry and it is imperative that they gain real world experience.

Tom Martin and all his CARSTAR locations are big proponents of giving back to the community. In 2019, Tom continued his tradition of purchasing livestock and baked goods at the Shelby County and Miami County Fairs. All three locations also continued to contribute to the United Way with each store having 100 percent of its employees giving donations. CARSTAR is also a drop off location and purchases toys during the holidays for the Toys for Tots program.

At the Tom Martin CARSTAR Network we strive to put the customer first and make the repair process as seamless as possible. We feel collision repair should be the last thing on your mind. Relax, We’ll Take It From Here!