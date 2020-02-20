Lochard and its 75 year legacy

SIDNEY — Lochard Inc. was founded in 1945 by Wilson Lochard. A three-generation family owned and operated company, Lochard Inc. has now been serving Shelby County for over 75 years. January

5, 2020, Lochard Inc. met a huge milestone celebrating its 75 year anniversary.

Third generation owner Mike Lochard said, “I am proud to carry on my family’s legacy and am grateful for the community that has stood by us throughout the years.”

Today, Lochard Inc. is a full service metal fabricator with manufacturing processes directed toward precision steel, stainless steel and aluminum contract manufacturing.

“2019 was another successful year for Lochard Inc. Not only did we continue to grow with our existing customer base, but also began establishing new relationships with more customers from the region to propel us into 2020,” said Customer Relationship Manager Ray Shaw.

Additional employees are being hired in 2020 to accommodate the growth and continue our commitment to exceed our customer’s needs. Lochard Inc. also owns the Do it Best Hardware store.

Deb Peters, Hardware manager, said, “We have always been known for our excellent customer service and knowledgeable staff. That aspect of the business will never change. Please be on the lookout in 2020 for raffles, specials and events as we celebrate 75 years!”

Due to growth in their customer base, Lochard Inc.’s heating and cooling service and install departments have added additional personnel to accommodate their customer’s needs. 2019 continued to bring many rebates and tax incentives for new installation. Over the past year, they have seen many customers install more efficient equipment to take advantage of these rebates and incentives. Through the development of relationships with local schools through Workforce Partnership and the Upper Valley Career Center, Lochard Inc. had the opportunity to host multiple students onsite for job shadows and tours.

“Taking a proactive role to educate students on the multiple local career opportunities available to them is imperative to the future success of our community. Skilled trades positions alone are anticipated to grow upwards of 13 percent within a 10 year period. We need to ensure these, and other opportunities are being conveyed to the incoming workforce generation in order to sustain our local economic growth,” said Vice President of Operations Tim Kleptz.

Lochard Inc. would like to thank the Sidney/Shelby and surrounding communities for a fantastic 2019 and for the past 75 years of support. Whether it is Plumbing, HVAC, Hardware or Fabrication, Lochard Inc. looks forward to helping you solve your problems in 2020 and beyond. Stop in, give us a call, 937-492-8811, or visit our website at www.lochard-inc.com.