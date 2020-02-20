New challenges met for local advertising agency

SIDNEY — “2019 was a solid year for our clients’ advertising and marketing plans. We were able to challenge ourselves through new clients and their unique projects and expectations,” saod Mary Beth Monnier, owner of Creative Marketing Strategies in downtown Sidney.

A project early in the year involved a repeat client who was opening a new business. They needed an identity and branding throughout the store. CMS was involved from the very beginning and the results were extremely positive. Besides their logo, CMS designed and produced signage inside and outside the store, menus, sales posters and graphics for a mobile service cart and trailer. New clients sought out CMS for our expertise in economical trade show items, promotional pieces, books both personal and commemorative, catalogs and large format brochures. Because we work closely with a handful of quality, local vendors, CMS is able to turn key every project from design to print, mail, fabrication and install. Opportunities to create diverse, economical and complete marketing plans for businesses were also part of our 2019 accomplishments.

Although the trend seems to be a reduction in printed materials, we have found that branding, annual reports, newsletters, collateral materials and direct mail are still viable marketing materials for most businesses. That being said, marketing materials that are strictly digital still need to be produced with quality design elements and composition. CMS is called upon to complete such projects as well. The value of a professionally executed document, advertisement or informational flyer should not be dismissed; digital or otherwise.

Creative Marketing Strategies has been instrumental in local businesses updating their antiquated websites. It used to be that once built, websites could just ‘be out there’ on the web however, with the increased sophistication of search engines, it is important for businesses to not only upgrade their website, but keep the content fresh, and dynamically linked to their other social media platforms. CMS hosts our websites with a local provider making customer service very fast.

As an advocate for supporting the community, CMS has been able to donate time to local agencies and organizations, helping with their marketing and advertising needs.

For more information call (937) 492-2510, email: mmonnier@creativemarketingstrategies.com, visit www.creativemarketingstrategies.com or find us on Facebook.