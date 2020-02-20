Behr Design welcomes new clients

SIDNEY — Behr Design continued growth in 2019 adding new clients as they continued to focus on growing their business, as well as expand service offerings to meet the ever-changing demands of modern business marketing.

“We’ve seen growth specifically in the areas of social media management, website development, branding, and exterior signage solutions. As part of this growth, Behr Design works with local clients and clients all over the state of Ohio with facilities in other states. These clients include and serve the senior-living, manufacturing, service, retail, contractors, engineering, and industrial markets to name a few. Our experience in multiple markets is a backbone of our continued success”, said Kevin M. Behr, co-owner of Behr Design.

Signage continued to be another source of growth in 2019.

“We focus on providing cost effective, low-maintenance signage solutions for our clients. Whether it’s an exterior sign, internal wall graphics, way finding, vinyl graphics, or a combination of all of these, our design experience allows us to maintain continuity within the client’s brand. We also offer digital LED board integration into our signage. Keeping your brand top of mind is very important. We work with our clients to provide a complete solution from permit applications to design to production through installation, adds Chad M. Stewart, co-owner of Behr Design.

“With the emergence of social media as an important part of an organization’s overall marketing mix, Behr has moved into providing total digital and print solutions including SEO, SEM, video, website content integration, blog development, direct mail, sales/promotional literature and traditional ads for a large senior living organization. This client has 33 separate facilities located all over the state of Ohio. They need consistency in their overall messaging, so we are pushing out content and managing their total digital and print campaigns. More and more clients are seeing the value that social media brings, but also realize it must be constantly and consistently managed and posting needs to be strategic and timed out correctly so that we can maximize its’ effect. Each post needs to coincide with the overall sales and marketing strategies/goals of the organization,” said Stewart.

“Thought provoking ideas and creative work are valuable, but the best measure of project success is the impact it provides for your company. In addition to website development and social media, we also offer other digital marketing services such as website hosting, video integration, and e-mail marketing campaigns. We’ll do what it takes prove that your efforts are moving your business forward” said Stewart.

Behr goes on to say, “Traditional means of marketing such as brochures, direct mail, print ads, printed newsletters and trade show graphics are still very important and should not be overlooked. There is still a need for these in your marketing mix.”

Entering 2020, we are truly excited about all the opportunities and projects that this year has in store. We have the in-house talent, resources, and capabilities to develop complete marketing strategies and all the support collateral that goes with it; whether it is something in print, new signage, something virtual, or just a good solid marketing plan to guide them. In a time where there are so many potential providers available for every service a company could need, it is still a major asset for our clients to have someone overseeing the whole process to make sure their message is delivered in a clear, consistent way.

For more information about Behr Design or their services, call 937.492.5704, visit www.BehrDesign.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.