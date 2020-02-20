Minster Bank has successful year in 2019

MINSTER — Minster Bank enjoyed another successful year in 2019. Total assets increased to an all-time high of $517.9 million. Total deposits increased to $450.8 million for the year. These deposits were utilized in the communities we serve in the form of consumer and business loans, which grew to over $259.0 million in balances.

“Our Private Wealth Management and Trust services continue to grow. We have developed a specialty in both personal and corporate retirement planning. Business owners and high net worth clients have benefitted from working with our professionals in the areas of business succession planning, Trust and investment management,” said President and CEO Dale Luebke.

His report continues:

We continue to invest in technology and protecting our customer’s information. Minster Bank introduced Zelle person-to-person payments. It’s a fast, safe and easy way to send money using our mobile banking app or online banking account. Funds are sent directly to the recipient’s account in a matter of minutes using their email address or U.S. mobile phone number. Real-time Alerts is another service that was introduced in 2019. Customers can easily set the type of account alert and how they’d like it delivered. The Minster Bank Mobile Banking app for mobile and tablet users, continues to grow.

The Minster Bank app is another convenient way to manage accounts, pay bills, and quickly send money to a friend or family member. Our Minster Bank VISA Debit Card gives our customers access to their bank accounts with no surcharge at any ATM displaying the MoneyPass logo. There are over 20,000 MoneyPass ATMs across the United States. Our business customers continue to enjoy the benefits of Remote Deposit Capture, which allows them to deposit checks at their place of business by scanning and transmitting the images to our bank for posting and clearing. The installation and set-up of the service is easy, saves time preparing deposits, and can help reduce the risk of fraud.

Minster Bank believes in giving back to the communities that have contributed to our growth and success. In 2019, scholarship money was donated to 13 graduating seniors throughout Auglaize, Mercer, Miami, and Shelby counties. Minster Bank also held Community Shred Days at our Troy, and New Bremen offices, which gave people the opportunity to have their sensitive documents shredded on site for free. Over 7.5 tons of paper was shredded and recycled during these events.

We have been very active in providing financial education programs to the schools in our area. Through this program and others, we reached over 2,000 students of all ages. We have also provided educational programs through the Ohio State Extension service, through talks at local service clubs, and through Chamber events.

In October 2019, I announced plans to open a new office in the Vandalia-Butler area. It has been our goal for some time to further expand the markets we serve. As part of our strategic planning process and growth philosophy, we make an effort to seek out prime locations and identify and hire outstanding employees. We look forward to continuing to develop and serve even more relationships throughout Montgomery County offering personalized service through a high-performing bank.

Minster Bank, a local community bank, and is headquartered in Minster, Ohio. Offices are located in Minster, New Bremen, St. Marys, Sidney, Troy, Wapakoneta, and a loan production office in Vandalia. Visit MinsterBank.com to learn more about Minster Bank.