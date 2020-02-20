Freytag & Associates celebrates 90th anniversary

SIDNEY — Freytag & Associates was started by Ferdinand Freytag in 1929 and the company evolved into a partnership soon after Karl J. Freytag joined the firm following his service in World War II. This past year marked the 90th anniversary of the firm.

“Our most valuable asset is our staff,” said John Freytag, principal in the company. “Gail Siegel will join the firm at the beginning of the new year. A registered architect living in Fort Loramie, Gail brings outstanding design talent and extensive project experience. Rachel Schmitmeyer is in her senior year of Architecture at The Ohio State University and provides valuable services for the firm as an intern.

“Larry Ludlow celebrated his 10th anniversary at the firm this year. A former superintendent at Fort Loramie Local Schools, he provides educational planning services and leads the firm marketing efforts. Adam Freytag represents the fourth generation in the 90 year history of the firm and is completing the final requirements to be licensed as a registered architect in the State of Ohio,” he said

Freytag’s report continues:

We want to recognize Vicki Siwek as she begins her 30th year with the firm. Starting as a temporary clerical assistant, she is now the office business manager and significant senior member of the firm. Her skills are exemplary, and she provides valuable perspectives on office operations. Vicki and her husband Ray live in Sidney and have two married daughters Amanda and Ashley. Congratulations and a heartfelt thank you to Vicki for her achievements.

We remember and pay tribute to Dianne Komminsk, who passed away in October. Her legacy and her contributions to the New Bremen Community are impressive. She orchestrated and funded several large community projects in recent years reflecting her love of art and the community. She will be missed but not forgotten.

Several completed projects highlight the past year:

• The ribbon cutting ceremony at the addition for Fair Haven Shelby County Home was held in August. This impressive celebration marked the opening of the new wing that provides private rooms and associated services addressing senior care needs for the area.

• The Bob Sargeant & Family Shelby County Animal Shelter & Adoption Center was also dedicated this fall. This new state-of-the-art center provides a much better environment for the animals, staff, and potential adopters. Congratulations to the Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation and the Shelby County Commissioners.

• Site development work was completed for a new facility for the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services in Troy. Design studies are in process for their new facility.

• Ohio Hi-Point Career Center is in the design phase for renovation and additions to their main facility in Bellefontaine. Initial construction work was completed this fall to set the stage for the upcoming renovation project. The project will be completed in several phases allowing the Career Center maintain classes in the building during the construction.

• Major site and building improvements were completed at the iconic Hardin-Houston School baseball field prominently located on their campus.

• Another phase in the Restoration of the Historic Sidney Theatre was completed by Raise the Roof for The Arts.

• Classroom Renovations were completed at Mechanicsburg Schools.

• A site improvement project was completed at Versailles Schools following previous sitework projects last year.

• Office renovations were completed for the McCrate, Delaet & Co. in the Courtview Center in Sidney.

• Professional design services ranging from master planning studies, building assessments, facility studies, architectural/landscape architectural design were provided to many valued clients.

We believe in a rational approach to architecture which results in buildings that fit the environment, are economical in the use of space and enhance our communities. We thank all our valued clients and continue to look forward.