Chioce One is No. 1 in the nation

SIDNEY — Choice One Engineering has worked over the years to create an experience that is unlike any other for their clients, employees, and everyone they encounter. This is why, in 2019, Choice One’s employees voted the company the No. 1 Best Firm to Work For in the Nation according to civil + structural engineering magazine.

Choice One breaks the corporate mold when it comes to its employees because they know the value in hiring the right people who love what they do. With offices in Sidney and Loveland, Ohio, the company hired nine new “green shirts” in 2019, bringing the companywide total to 51 including 16 Professional Engineers, three Professional Surveyors, and a Landscape Architect.

2019 also marked Choice One’s 25th year in business, which the company celebrated with an open house on Oct. 24. Families, clients, and friends of Choice One gathered to celebrate the event in the Sidney location’s recent building addition, also completed in October.

“We had planned the expansion for a long time,” said President Matt Hoying. “We were excited to see the addition finished and were delighted it coincided with our 25th anniversary. This additional space will allow us to add 30 new employees in the future. We owe a debt of gratitude to the company’s founders and appreciate the time and sacrifice they made to create this company and improve it continuously since 1994.”

His report continues:

The firm also moved and expanded its Cincinnati-area location as it had outgrown its former space in downtown Loveland, Ohio. The new Loveland location now includes 12 employees and continues to grow quickly in the Cincinnati market using the values and mission of the company to serve and appreciate clients such as the cities of Mason, Lebanon, Loveland, and Fairfield.

Some of the company’s memorable moments of 2019 included the 19th Annual Sidney Charity Cup. The theme for the night was “Lumberjack,” and Choice One’s clients accepted the challenge to raise money for families of the Miami Valley Down Syndrome Association to spend a day at Young’s Jersey Dairy in Yellow Springs. Clients and friends “chopped” away at the goal to raise money for the MVDSA, and attendees also “channeled the flannel” and contributed to Mercer County-based Jerry and Charlie’s Helping Hands as well. The charities weren’t the only winners that night: Team ODOT Green walked away with the tournament trophy while Lewie Pickering from the village of Jackson Center won the Longest Beard Contest. With everyone’s generosity, $7,538 was raised.

Choice One also hosted its third annual Loveland Charity Cup. The beneficiary, Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank, is the only diaper bank serving the Greater Cincinnati area to help fill the diaper gap. Because of the overwhelming generosity of Choice One clients and friends, $21,780 was raised, which equals 167,539 diapers for families in need! The village of Blanchester won the tournament that night and the Longest Beard Trophy went to Josh Turton with Redi-Rock.

The Choice One team also donated $45,375.40 to the 2019 Shelby County United Way campaign—an average of $907.51 per employee. Employees also contribute to their community as they are given community service hours and $100 each to donate to a charity of their choice. In 2019, over 53 charities received donations, and 163 service hours were recorded by Choice One employees.

We are blown away by the generosity of our clients, friends, and employees. One of our goals is to impact lives in a positive manner, and this generosity is a testament to the impact our employees and clients are making in our community.

Local projects of note completed or continuing development in 2019 include the following: Basketball and Pickleball Courts and Second Street Sanitary Replacement in Minster, South Park Splashpad in Greenville, Fifth Street Reconstruction in Delphos, Lewistown Sanitary Sewer and Orchard Island Sanitary Sewer in Logan County, Tristar Career Center Expansion in Mercer County, Pool Renovations in Jackson Center, Ludlow Falls Sanitary Sewer in Ludlow Falls/West Milton, Pratt Paper Facility, County Road 25A Reconstruction, and Downtown Riverscape in Wapakoneta, Kuther Road Lift Station Improvements in Sidney. Recent residential subdivisions include The Reserve at Washington and Halifax Villas in Troy and Stillwater Crossing in West Milton.