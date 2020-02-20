Firm has ‘small town values’

SIDNEY — HER Realtors was founded in 1956 by Harley E. Rouda Sr. This Ohio-born company has come a long way since then and has grown from an office in a basement in Columbus, Ohio, to over 80 offices that span over the entire state and into Northern Kentucky.

“Our small town values have superseded big national brokerages that have moved into the fast growing market and allowed us the locality and a trustworthiness amongst Ohioans that can’t be replicated,” said Carri Lyons, marketing/communications manager. “HER Realtors is the largest Agent-owned brokerage in Ohio. This is important to know because we aren’t backed by big banks and corporate America, but by the people who take pride in their business and the real estate of their clients.”

Her report continues:

The tools and resources available to our agents enable strong marketing and transaction management. These tools assist the home seller or buyer, through the agent, with a smooth transaction and make the situation less stressful when it comes to negotiations, paperwork and moving.

Our offices in Western Ohio move thousands of homes each year and we are predicting record sales for 2020. Those offices are located in Troy, Sidney, Greenville, Springfield, Bellefontaine and Dayton and house more than 250 agents. As the need increases for professional help with home purchases and listings, HER seeks new agents. This growth proves the residents of Shelby County are on the move and the market is developing quickly to accommodate the need for more housing.

There are twelve agents in the Sidney office and each is available to meet with customers and clients to discuss their personal needs when it comes to real estate. Those agents are active in community events such as the Winter Wonderland Parade, Sidney Fall Festival and the Chocolate Walk and the Amazing Downtown Race. If you or someone you know is interested in buying or selling a home or you are interested in becoming a real estate agent stop in and visit the folks at HER Realtors.

The office is located at 124 N. Main Ave or you may search homes on the website at https://sidney.herrealtors.com/. The friendly faces of HER Realtors would be glad to assist you with a free consultation today and show you why our brokerage is part of the heart of Ohio.