Hoying & Hoying names new vice president

ANNA — “Once again we saw strong growth in our business in 2019,” said Paul Hoying, president of Hoying and Hoying Builders Inc. “We continue to specialize in custom home building and continue to expand our customer base in Shelby, Auglaize, Miami, Darke, Mercer and Champaign counties. With over 40 years of operation, we’ve built two and three homes for some of our clients and it’s humbling and rewarding to now be building homes for the 3rd generation of some families.”

His report continues:

In the past year, Hoying and Hoying Builders finished 11 custom homes, 2 outbuildings, and 1 basement remodel. In the upcoming year, they are committed to building 8 homes, 2 outbuildings, and completing 2 remodels.

As I cut back on hours, we are happy to have Chris Hoying on board as vice president and co-owner of Hoying and Hoying. Chris has been with us since graduating from the University of Dayton. Just like me, Chris has a passion for building. He and all of our dedicated staff will guarantee that we continue our reputation for the best service and quality of construction.

In 2020, Hoying and Hoying Builders will be building their first of many homes on their lots located on Roettger Road, northwest of Kettlersville. In total, there will be 9 to 10 houses. The single-family home lots range from 2.5 acres to 6.06 acres. The large country lots are located within the Anna School District, have access to high speed fiber optic internet service, and are in close proximity to New Bremen, Minster, Sidney, Honda, and I-75, which makes it an ideal living location. For additional information, call Hoying and Hoying Builders at 937-394-7144.

We are going on our 43rd year of building quality homes. Our expertise continues to be designing and building custom homes and emphasizing customer satisfaction. Part of our success is from having some of the best and experienced employees. We have a great group of highly skilled employees who care about their work and what they do for a living. We continue to monitor our practices to find ways to improve our building process and look for ways to cut costs without sacrificing the quality we are known for.

To schedule a consultation, call Hoying and Hoying Builders at 937-394-7144. To see custom homes they have built in 2019, visit the Hoying and Hoying Builders, Inc. Facebook page or visit their website www.hoyingandhoyingbuilders.com.

Hoying and Hoying Builders, holds memberships in the Western Ohio and National Home Builders Associations, National Federation of Independent Business, the Better Business Bureau, the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and the Southwestern Auglaize County Chamber of Commerce. They are also a Certified Pella Contractor and partnered with Energy Star and Touchstone Energy programs.