Wilson Health has continued growth, new services in 2019

SIDNEY — “Wilson Health has a long history of caring for the community,” said President and CEO Mark Klosterman, who just celebrated his one year anniversary as the health system’s top leader.

“But how do we continue to grow and offer the highest quality services?” Klosterman asks.

That is the focus of Wilson Health’s Strategic Plan 2019 and beyond.

“The plan emphasizes the mission and vision of our organization,” Klosterman says. “It really does define why we’re here and where we are going.”

The 2019 year was one of growth for Wilson Health with a strong focus on key organizational priorities identified in the Strategic Plan. “Through community, collaboration and innovation we will continue to be a trusted resource and partner not just in Shelby County but in the region,” Klosterman said.

New services like medical withdrawal management for drug and alcohol addiction and Virtual Care are new offerings where Wilson Health is leading the way to improve the health and wellness of the community.

“We just announced a major expansion with our heart and vascular care services,” said Klosterman. “On Feb. 3, we went live with a Level II Cardiac Cath Lab. For the first time ever, Wilson Health can now treat and keep patients close to home who are in need of a higher level of care, including heart attacks and coronary angioplasty with stent placement to advanced treatment of vascular disease. This adds a level of complexity to our Cardiology service line that will save lives.”

A 15 member Board of Trustees volunteer their time and expertise to provide governance for the Wilson Health organization. The trustees are: Devon Beer, Janice Benanzer (secretary), Andy Counts (chair), John Deeds (treasurer), Chuck Edelen (vice-chair), Rudy Keister, Mark Klosterman, Doreen Larson, Dr. Robert McDevitt, Tom Milligan, Dr. Eric Prenger, Tom Sheehan, Marian Spicer, Jason Stiver and Tonya Thieman.

The report continues:

Care beyond the hospital

Wilson Health Medical Group offers convenient healthcare services with offices located throughout Shelby County including Sidney, Fort Loramie/Minster area, Jackson Center, Anna and Botkins. With 45 medical providers, the hospital-owned medical group offers comprehensive primary care and specialty services including: family medicine; internal medicine; ob/gyn; endocrinology; ENT; pediatrics; bariatric; and general surgery. In 2019, Wilson Health Medical Group opened a medical office in Piqua, Ohio expanding services into Miami County. The Piqua office offers full-time primary care and women’s health and ob/gyn services.

In 2019, Wilson Health led the charge in addressing drug and alcohol addiction in the community. In December, the hospital opened the very first medical stabilization and withdrawal management program in the county. New Vision at Wilson Health helps people overcome withdrawal symptoms from drug and alcohol addictions.

Occupational Health Services works closely with Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the Bureau of Workers Compensation to create a healthy work environment for employees in over 400 area businesses throughout the region. Services include wellness programs, hearing testing, injury treatment, drug and alcohol testing, and pre-employment medical exams. These services improve profitability by increasing employee productivity, preventing and treating workplace injuries and illnesses, and reducing absenteeism.

Wilson Health Sports Medicine is the official sports medicine provider for 12 area high schools: Sidney, Lehman Catholic, Fort Loramie, Anna, Houston, Fairlawn, Christian Academy, Jackson Center, Botkins, New Bremen, Minster and New Knoxville. Certified athletic trainers work with high school athletic programs to provide on-site services to student athletes. In addition, Wilson Health Sports Medicine provides services to the City of Sidney Police and Fire Departments, the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and is the official sports medicine provider for Shelby County Special Olympics.

The volunteers at Wilson Health donate their time and talent to make a difference in the lives of patients and their families. In 2019, 83 Auxiliary members donated 13,327 hours of their time and raised $7,000 to support hospital equipment and service enhancements. In addition, five local college students, majoring in healthcare related fields of study, each received a $500 scholarship to assist with their college tuition. Twelve student volunteers offered 475 hours of their time in patient care departments and assisted with several health/wellness activities and community related events. The Shelby County Ministerial Association and members of the Chaplaincy Program provided spiritual services. Thirty two Hospice volunteers provided over 2,200 hours of assistance to hospice patients and their families in 2019.

Financial and service summary

Wilson Health’s financial performance continues to provide a means to add new programs, services, medical equipment and technology to better diagnose and treat disease as well as promote health education and prevention.

The area’s preferred healthcare provider, Wilson Health contributes significant financial resources to the area. Sitting at the number five spot amongst top employers in Shelby County, Wilson Health employs over 775 people and provides over $100 million in direct economic benefits to the area.

In 2019, Wilson Health provided over $9.9 million in care for patients who either had no means to pay or met the qualifications for charity care.

Wilson Health provided inpatient care for 2,782 patients in 2019. The emergency department experienced high patient volumes treating over 23,500 patients. Wilson Health also performed:

• 705 deliveries/births

• 5,059 surgical procedures

• 15,513 occupational health patient visits

• 31,701 cardiopulmonary and sleep lab procedures

• 53,088 imaging procedures

• 318,481 laboratory tests

• 27,001 home care and hospice visits

Caring for our community

The people of Shelby County and surrounding communities have made it clear they value and support having an independent hospital and health system in the County.

Wilson Health is supported by a foundation, the philanthropic arm providing financial support to meet both ongoing and future health needs of the hospital and community. “The contributions of our donors make it possible for us to support and grow services and programs at Wilson Health,” said Karla Young, executive director. “With the financial support of our donors, we continue to provide the right healthcare services for the people in our community – close to home.”

In 2019, the Wilson Health Foundation embarked on a $1.1 million campaign to bring the latest in 3D mammography to Shelby County. With mammography screenings significantly lower than the national percentage and a 27 percent higher breast cancer mortality rate when compared nationally, the need to raise awareness and impact breast cancer became clear. “With the amazing support of our community, in October of 2019 we were able to start offering women the very latest in breast cancer detection and technology – 3D mammography,” said Young. “We thank our community for their generous support in helping us reach our goal.”

The Foundation Board is comprised of business, civic, academic, medical and philanthropic leaders who volunteer their time and resources to ensure Wilson Health continues to progress forward and offer quality healthcare, close to home. Board members are: John Deeds, chair; Brandon Simon, vice chair; Thomas Middleton Jr., secretary; Dr. Valerie Schulte, treasurer; Tony Arnold; Janet Aselage; Mickey Hamer; Dr. Barbara Hill; Mike Lochard; Aaron Sargent; Keith Schnippel; Chad Sollomann; and Marian Spicer.

“The future is here,” Young said. “We must continue to support our community by investing in the health and well-being of the great people in Shelby County.”