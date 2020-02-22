Pioneer Electric presents rebate check to Fairlawn

Pioneer Electric Cooperative’s Marketing and Energy Use Specialist Ted Riethman awarded Fairlawn Local Schools a $25,000 custom lighting rebate check for its recent upgrade to LED lighting in the K-12 building. Pioneer Electric offers various residential and commercial rebates and incentives to its member consumers. For more details, visit www.pioneerec.com/rebates-incentives.

Pioneer Electric Cooperative’s Marketing and Energy Use Specialist Ted Riethman awarded Fairlawn Local Schools a $25,000 custom lighting rebate check for its recent upgrade to LED lighting in the K-12 building. Pioneer Electric offers various residential and commercial rebates and incentives to its member consumers. For more details, visit www.pioneerec.com/rebates-incentives. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/02/web1_IMG_8647.jpg Pioneer Electric Cooperative’s Marketing and Energy Use Specialist Ted Riethman awarded Fairlawn Local Schools a $25,000 custom lighting rebate check for its recent upgrade to LED lighting in the K-12 building. Pioneer Electric offers various residential and commercial rebates and incentives to its member consumers. For more details, visit www.pioneerec.com/rebates-incentives. Courtesy photo