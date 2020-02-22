Taking shape

Ferguson Construction employee Doug Snow, of Indian Lake, cuts cedar shiplap siding to place above the door of what will be Tavolo Modern Italian at 101 S. Ohio Ave. on Thursday, Feb. 20. Large redwood cedar beams that can be seen behind Snow jutting out into the sidewalk will be part of a four seasons open air dining space that will have four hanging heaters and two heaters coming up from the patio, according to construction workers. The outdoor dining area opens into a bar area. The bar is adjacent to a large main dining area. In a corner of the main dining area is a smaller dining room that used to be the old bank vault. The massive vault door has been preserved.

Ferguson Construction employee Doug Snow, of Indian Lake, cuts cedar shiplap siding to place above the door of what will be Tavolo Modern Italian at 101 S. Ohio Ave. on Thursday, Feb. 20. Large redwood cedar beams that can be seen behind Snow jutting out into the sidewalk will be part of a four seasons open air dining space that will have four hanging heaters and two heaters coming up from the patio, according to construction workers. The outdoor dining area opens into a bar area. The bar is adjacent to a large main dining area. In a corner of the main dining area is a smaller dining room that used to be the old bank vault. The massive vault door has been preserved. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/02/web1_SDN022120Italian.jpg Ferguson Construction employee Doug Snow, of Indian Lake, cuts cedar shiplap siding to place above the door of what will be Tavolo Modern Italian at 101 S. Ohio Ave. on Thursday, Feb. 20. Large redwood cedar beams that can be seen behind Snow jutting out into the sidewalk will be part of a four seasons open air dining space that will have four hanging heaters and two heaters coming up from the patio, according to construction workers. The outdoor dining area opens into a bar area. The bar is adjacent to a large main dining area. In a corner of the main dining area is a smaller dining room that used to be the old bank vault. The massive vault door has been preserved. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News