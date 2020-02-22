TCC donates supply packs to more than 5,500 teachers

CARMEL, Ind. – Round Room LLC, the nation’s largest Verizon authorized retailer, announced all 542 of its TCC stores donated school supply packs to more than 5,500 teachers across the United States.

The company’s seventh annual Teachers Rock Supply Giveaway took place during the week of Feb. 10 to help ensure classrooms are well-stocked at the start of the new year. Since 2014, TCC has donated more than 35,000 supply packs to teachers across the country.

Each participating TCC store partnered with a local, deserving school to donate the supply packs – valued at $77 each. The supply packs include pencils, pens, dry erase markers, erasers, glue sticks, paper, tissue boxes, sticky notes and more, and enable each teacher to impact an average of 30 students.

Schools in Ohio that received the supply packs from TCC include:

• Whipple Elementary (Canton)

• William R Day Elementary (Canton)

• Massillon Washington Middle (Massillon)

• Emerson Elementary (Sidney)

• Field Local Schools (Brimfield)

“The U.S. Department of Education reports that teachers spend an average of $480 out of their own pockets to pay for school supplies each year,” said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room, parent company of TCC. “It’s such an honor to be able to give back to educators across the country for the seventh year running. We want to show our deep appreciation for their hard work, and our Teachers Rock Supply Giveaway has been a great way to demonstrate how much we care.”

Round Room operates 1,241 TCC and Wireless Zone stores across 43 states. Its portfolio of companies shares a deep commitment to improving the communities it serves nationwide, Round Room officials said.

TCC is a Culture of Good, Inc. company and makes ongoing investments in the local communities where it operates. In 2019, the company donated more than 140,000 backpacks with school supplies at TCC stores across the country and gave supply packs to more than 6,000 teachers across the U.S.

The company’s nonprofit organization, TCC Gives, recently surpassed $1.9 million in donations to local nonprofits across the country. Additionally, TCC’s newly announced program – Get10Give10 – is awarding $10,000 to a customer and $10,000 to a nonprofit of their choice each quarter. This initiative launched Nov. 1.

More information about the Teachers Rock Supply Giveaway is available at www.TCCRocks.com. Supporters of the campaign are encouraged to use hashtags #TeachersRock2020 and #BetterTogether on Instagram and Twitter to help spread the word.

To learn more about TCC, visit www.TCCRocks.com. Customers also can connect with the company at www.facebook.com/tcctalk and www.twitter.com/tcctalk.