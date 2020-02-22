Midwest Electric directors, employees earn leadership certificates

ST. MARYS – True to their cooperative roots, Midwest Electric’s board of directors and employees are committed to excellence, earning multiple leadership certificates and completing various programs on a statewide and national level.

Midwest Electric Director Gary Profit recently earned the Board Leadership Certificate from the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association. The second part of the director education program, the Board Leadership Program consists of a series of courses focusing in greater depth on specific industry and governance issues. These include issues such as risk management, power supply, parliamentary procedure, technology and policy development.

Profit lives in Ohio City with his wife, Bev. He has been a director since 2014 and previously served on the cooperative’s Community Connection Fund board.

Renewing their Director Gold Certification through continuing education with NRECA were directors Bob Barnt, of Delphos; Roger Rank, of Van Wert; Randy Heinl, of Wapakoneta; Gary Knapke, of Coldwater; Larry Vandemark, of Elida; and Jim Wiechart, of Spencerville:.

The Director Gold credential recognizes directors committed to continuing their education beyond the Credentialed Cooperative Director and Board Leadership Certificate and who desire a tangible credential that demonstrates their ongoing commitment to advancing their knowledge and performing their fiduciary duty to the best of their ability.

Midwest Electric Line Supervisor Bill Carter and Member Service Supervisor Kecia Schmerge completed six courses and personality assessments to earn their Cooperative Leadership Edge certificates.

This five-month program, held by Midwest Electric’s statewide trade association – Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives – was based in Columbus where Carter and Schmerge were assigned a mentor coach and executed capstone projects that directly affected the cooperative. Coursework focused on coaching, time management, emotional intelligence and conflict, adapting communication approaches, carrying out difficult conversations and business and finance writing.

Based in St. Marys, Midwest Electric is the not-for-profit, customer-owned electric cooperative serving 11,000 homes, farms and businesses in Allen, Auglaize, Mercer, Van Wert, Shelby, Putnam and Darke counties. To learn more, visit www.midwestrec.com.