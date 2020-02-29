Casey’s General Stores raises more than $1 million for Hope for the Warriors

ANKENY, Iowa – In its eighth year of support, Casey’s General Stores raised more than $1 million for Hope For The Warriors, a national nonprofit dedicated to restoring a sense of self, family and hope for veterans, service members and military families.

The check presentation took place at the Casey’s store in Siloam Springs, Arkansas – the location that collected the most donations.

For 15 days in November, guests of Casey’s General Stores had the opportunity to round-up their purchases to support military families and veterans. Collective efforts from the more than 2,100 stores located in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee and Wisconsin raised $1,099,654.16

“At Casey’s, we are committed to making the lives of our guests and communities better each day, and that includes assisting veterans and their families through our partnership with Hope For The Warriors,” Casey’s General Stores President and CEO Darren Rebelez said. “As a veteran, I am personally humbled by the overwhelming response from our guests and honored that we can help Hope For The Warriors serve those who’ve served.”

Since 2014, Hope For The Warriors has served 3,703 individuals in states with Casey’s General Stores, providing support through a variety of programming including clinical health and wellness, sports and recreation and transition services.

“With 72 percent of our staff being veterans or military family members, we truly understand the needs of the entire family unit,” said Robin Kelleher, co-founder and president of the nonprofit organization. “Thanks to the continued support of Casey’s, its team members and guests and campaigns like this, we’re honored to have the ability to serve the military community living and serving among us and its ever-changing needs.

“We are committed to the Casey’s General Stores community and in 2019 hired two new staff members within the Casey’s footprint to provide assistance to new veterans, service members and military families reaching out for hope.”

In eight years of supporting Hope For The Warriors, Casey’s General Stores have raised nearly $6 million.

For more information on Casey’s General Stores, visit caseys.com.

For more information on Hope For The Warriors, visit hopeforthewarriors.org.