FGKS Law announces opening of new Troy office

TROY – FGKS Law announced the opening of its new Troy office.

The new Troy location, which opened on March 2, will allow FGKS Law to better serve its existing clients in Miami County and beyond, and position itself for continued growth. FGKS Law also has offices in Sidney and Fort Loramie.

Attorneys John Deeds, of Troy, and Phil Borger, of Tipp City, will serve as the office’s primary attorneys, splitting their time between Troy and Sidney. The firm’s other attorneys will be available for meetings in Troy by appointment.

FGKS Law – formally Faulkner, Garmhausen, Keister & Shenk – is a full-service law firm with an emphasis on corporate and commercial law, real estate and development law, employment law, mergers and acquisitions, business and civil litigation, banking, taxation, estate planning and probate. The firm also offers real estate closings, commercial closings, title searches and lien searches to its clients and area residents through its title agency, Western Ohio Title Agency.

In addition to Deeds and Borger, other attorneys associated with the firm are John Garmhausen, Ralph Keister, Jim Shenk, Jim Thieman, Mike Staudt, Tom Potts, Dan Bensman, Bryan Niemeyer, Josh Koltak, Craig Albers, Cameron Downer and Colleen Reilly.

The Troy office is open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.