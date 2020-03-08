Midmark announces retirement of chief administrative officer

DAYTON – Midmark Corp., a leading provider of medical, dental and veterinary equipment, technology and services, announced the retirement of Chief Administrative Officer Sharyl Gardner.

Gardner plans to retire at the end of March after 13 years with Midmark.

With more than three decades of managerial and leadership experience, Gardner started her career at Midmark in 2007 as vice president of human resources and was promoted to her current role as chief administrative officer in 2009.

As part of her planned transition, Gardner most recently directed senior executive level succession planning and served on the Midmark digital ecosystem advisory council.

As the liaison between executive management and shareholders at Midmark, she also led management’s role in board administration and recruitment, serving as the senior management representative to the nominating and governance committee and compensation committees of the board as well as secretary to the board.

During her career at Midmark, she also led many of the shared services functions including information technology, corporate communications, human resources, customer care and guest services.

“Sharyl’s passion for Midmark has certainly made a deep-rooted impact on our organization,” John Baumann, president and CEO of Midmark, said. “She dedicated her career at Midmark to our teammates’ growth. No matter the tenure, it was Sharyl’s mission that you were to leave Midmark better than you came – and she accomplished that mission with every teammate she touched. I am thrilled that she will be able to spend more time with her grandchildren, travel and dedicate more time to her non-profit work. We wish her the absolute best.”

Gardner is known for her passion in developing and mentoring leaders, both professionally and personally from aspiring leaders to executives. She is also a member, mentor and adviser to Professional Women in Healthcare, a nonprofit industry association established to support the development of women as leaders.

She is a member of the Home City Ice Board of Directors headquartered in Cincinnati and serves on the advisory board to Enerfab in Cincinnati. In addition, Gardner is a member of the board of directors of Pink Ribbon Girls, a non-profit organization that supports women with breast and other cancers.