Premier Health executive named a Minority Leader to Watch

DAYTON – Barbara Johnson, Premier Health’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, has been named by Modern Healthcare as one of its 2020 Minority Leaders to Watch.

Johnson, who has been with Premier Health since 2003, has served in various roles within the organization, including executive vice president and chief operating officer for Miami Valley Hospital, vice president of operations at both Miami Valley Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital, and most recently served as system vice president and chief human resources officer for the health system.

“This is a career award that highlights a leader’s impact on their organization and its people,” said Mary Boosalis, president and CEO of Premier Health. “Barb is so deserving of this honor, and we could not be more proud of her accomplishments and contributions to Premier Health over the past 17 years.”

Johnson is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives, American Hospital Association, Ohio Hospital Association, National Association of Health Services Executives, the Society for Human Resources Management and a member of the American Society for Health Care Human Resources Administration.

She serves as chair of the Ohio Diversity Council State Board of Directors and sits on the Governor’s Executive Workforce Board. She also is a member of the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance Corps of Community Advisors, as well as A Special Wish Foundation’s advisory board.

Modern Healthcare’s Minority Leaders to Watch is a biennial recognition program that honors top minority health care executives who are influencing policy and care delivery models across the country.

Recipients of this honor are from hospitals, health systems, physician organizations, insurance, government, vendors and supplier organizations, and patients’ rights groups. To be qualified, candidates must be considered a minority as defined by the U.S. Census Bureau.