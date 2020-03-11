TCC Gives hosts Bracket Challenge for Good to give back to nonprofits

CARMEL, Ind. – To celebrate the 2020 NCAA men’s basketball tournament and support local nonprofits, TCC Gives is encouraging college basketball fans nationwide to participate in the TCC Gives Bracket Challenge for Good by submitting their NCAA brackets online.

Entries are free. The three top bracket winners will receive monetary donations to support a local nonprofit of their choice. The three top picks will receive $5,000 (first place), $3,000 (second place) and $2,000 (third place), respectively. Winners will be chosen once the tournament concludes.

Brackets can be filled out online starting March 15 and ending at noon March 19 (or before the start of the first round).

Visit http://tcc.io/tccgivesbracket to fill out a bracket; the contest is open to all United States residents ages 18 and older.

TCC Gives is a 501(c)3 public charity affiliated with TCC, one of the nation’s largest Verizon authorized retailers.

To learn more about TCC Gives, visit www.TCCGives.com.