Open for the season

Delaney Mullen, 15, daughter of Kara Mullen, of Jackson Center, gets her ice cream from James Curlis, one of the owners of K&Js Ice Cream Sunday afternoon. Kim Curlis is also an owner the the store. K&J’s opened for the season Saturday. their hours are Monday to Saturday, noon to 9 p.m., and Sunday 1 to 9 p.m.

Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News