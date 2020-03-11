Open for the season

Delaney Mullen, 15, daughter of Kara Mullen, of Jackson Center, gets her ice cream from James Curlis, one of the owners of K&Js Ice Cream Sunday afternoon. Kim Curlis is also an owner the the store. K&J’s opened for the season Saturday. their hours are Monday to Saturday, noon to 9 p.m., and Sunday 1 to 9 p.m.
