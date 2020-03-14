Mote & Associates offers scholarship

GREENVILLE – A scholarship is available for students studying engineering, surveying, architecture or a closely related field of study.

Mote & Associates, Inc., Engineers and Land Surveyors, located in Greenville, established a scholarship in October 2002 at a celebration to honor the founder of the firm, Richard Mote, for his 30 years of dedicated leadership and his passion for engineering and surveying.

The scholarship is for a commendable student seeking a post high school education or enrolled in an accredited college program in the field of engineering, surveying, architecture or a closely related field of study.

High school and college undergraduate scholarship applications for the 2019-20 academic year can be accessed and completed online at www.moteassociates.com or may be requested by contacting the company office.

Mote & Associates, Inc., in business for more than 48 years, encourages all qualifying students to apply. Applications must be returned to the office of Mote & Associates, Inc., 214 W. Fourth St., Greenville, OH 45331, by April 3.

For more information, contact Mote & Associates at 937-548-7511 or by email at info@moteassociates.com.