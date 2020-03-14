Koester Pavilion promotes Denise Carnes to director of nursing position

TROY – Danielle Feltner, administrator at Koester Pavilion, announced the promotion of Denise Carnes as the director of nursing.

“We are excited to promote growth in our facility and congratulate Denise in her new position,” Feltner said. “Denise’s passion for providing the highest quality of care with integrity combined with experience and vast knowledge makes her a perfect fit for the director of nursing position at Koester Pavilion.”

Carnes has been employed at Koester Pavilion and brings 31 years of experience in the long term care industry. Carnes lives in Miami County with her family.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to lead a nursing team who provides high-quality post acute care,” Carnes said. “I plan to provide my wealth of knowledge, consistent, positive and supportive leadership to the staff at Koester Pavilion.”

Koester Pavilion, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility, is an affiliate of Premier Health and is located on the campus of Upper Valley Medical Center. Koester Pavilion, owned by Adcare Health, offers both short-term rehab services and long-term care, including memory care, and accepts Medicare, Medicaid and most insurance.

To learn more about Koester Pavilion, call 937-440-7663 or visit on the web at www.koesterpavilion.com.