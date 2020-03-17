Midwest Electric to close office starting March 17

ST. MARYS – Due to COVID-19 concerns, Midwest Electric is closing its office to the public indefinitely for the health and safety of its employees, members and the community.

Members still can pay electric bills free of charge by phone, mail or online via SmartHub, which is accessible by mobile app or at www.midwestrec.com.

Over the years, the number of walk-in traffic has steadily declined at the co-op’s office due to members’ adoption of new billing technology; however, members still can drop off payments in the night deposit box at the front of the office. A list of payment options can be found at https://midwestrec.com/ways-pay.

Those who are affected by special circumstances related to COVID-19 and are struggling to pay bills should call Midwest Electric’s office at 800-962-3830. The cooperative understands the stress put on its members during this time and is willing to work with those who call, officials said.

Individuals may call Midwest Electric’s office at 800-962-3830 with any questions. For updates, visit www.midwestrec.com.