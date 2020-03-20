Domino’s stores across Greater Dayton looking to hire managers

DAYTON – Domino’s franchise-owned locations are looking to hire managers and other team members across more than 30 stores throughout Greater Dayton.

“We’re looking for our former managers or individuals with pizza management experience to join our team,” Tristan Koehler,” a Dayton Domino’s franchise owner, said. “Domino’s works hard to serve local communities across the country, and Dayton is no different. Stores across this area are continuing to provide pizza to those who are looking for a delicious, hot meal, and at times like this, our management and staffing is critical.”

Domino’s stores throughout the U.S. provide a contactless delivery option to customers while also offering carryout to those who prefer it. To make sure service levels remain strong, Domino’s franchise-owned locations throughout the region need additional team members.

“While many local, state, and federal rules are closing dine-in restaurants, the opportunity to feed our neighbors through delivery and carryout continues,” Koehler said. “We want to make sure we’re not only providing food to people but also delivering opportunity to those who are looking for work.”

Those who are interested in applying for a management position should visit jobs.dominos.com. To read about what Domino’s is doing regarding COVID-19, visit biz.dominos.com/web/media/covid-19.